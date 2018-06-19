Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM: Two brothers were allegedly subjected to severe physical and sexual torture on refusal of doing labour for local landlords at a suburban village of Hujra Shah Muqeem the other day. According to police, two brothers-Sajid Ali and Sharafat Ali-refused to work at the agriculture lands of local landlords including Aslam Ch, Hanif Ch, and Muhammad Deen. The suspects lost their temper. They attacked the house of two brothers, dragged them on road and took them to their outhouse where stripped them naked and subjected them to severe physical and sexual torture. On being informed of the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted the brothers to hospital in critical condition. The suspects managed to flee from the scene. DSP Ch Inamul Haq formed a team for arrest of the accused. Talking to media, he said, "The accused will be brought to justice no matter how influential they are."