LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange, which resumed trading after Eid holidays on Tuesday, closed almost flat yesterday, with the benchmark KSE 100-index, which made an intra-day high of +144 points and a low of -169 points, ending marginally up 2.16 points at 43,683 points.

Market traded off sideways throughout the session. Financials and cements closed mixed where HBL (-0.79 percent), MCB (-2.26 percent) and BAHL (-1.37 percent) closed in the red whereas UBL (+0.06 percent) closed positive. On the flipside, LUCK (-1.17) closed in the red whereas DGKC (+0.80 percent) and FCCL (+2.15 percent) closed in the green. Moreover, yesterday's major heavyweights namely PPL (+0.81 percent), UBL (+0.06 percent), FFC (+4.44 percent) and HUBC (+0.80 percent) cumulatively contributed +91 points to the index.

Traded volumes slightly improved by 5 percent DoD to 123m shares while value traded dropped to $47m. Top volume stocks were POWER (+4.53 percent), TRG (+5 percent), EFERT (1.97 percent) and PAEL (+1.80 percent).

Moving forward, it is expected stock market will remain volatile and choppy with flows from local and foreign institutions directing the market.