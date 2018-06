Share:

LAHORE - A Mehfil-e-Milad will be held at the shrine of Syed Farid-ud-Din Shirazi at Maula Bakhsh Road, Mozang after Maghrib prayers on June 21. Pir Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah will preside over the ceremony. Pir NoorElahi Anwar and Allama Qari Ghulam Rasool will speak on the occasion.–PR