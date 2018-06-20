Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Narcotics Control has recommended extending the jurisdiction of the Anti-Narcotics Force to Azad Jammu and Kashmir to effectively check smuggling of narcotics across the border along Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The suggestion comes on the heels of reported incidents of narcotics smuggling into the Indian-occupied Kashmir which not only brings a bad name to the country but also being used by Indian side for negative propaganda against Pakistan, according to the officials at the ministry. The ANF believes there was a dire need to extend the jurisdiction of the ANF to AJK to address the situation, the documents exclusively available with The Nation suggest.

The Ministry of Narcotics Control, in correspondence with the Prime Minister’s Office, held that the ANF has established its police station at Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). It further said the federal government has extended application of Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997 and ANF Act 1997 to GB vide notifications dated January 17, 2000, August 8, 2000, November 16, 1998, May 27, 1998, December 15, 2010 and October 3, 2011 respectively. The government had also extended application of the same laws to FATA and PATA which are now part of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Subsequently, on a request of the Ministry of the Interior and Narcotics Control (Narcotics Control Division), the AJK Council took up the case with the government of AJK for the establishment of ANF police stations at Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Mirpur, seeking to empower district and sessions judges to try ANF cases registered under Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997. But the government of AJK did not agree to it, the documents suggest.

As per the AJK Home Department letter dated March 8, 2011, the Supreme Court of AJK has declared that under the Interim Constitution Act 1974, any institution which is not subordinate to the government of AJK Council and constituted by the government of Pakistan cannot be empowered or allowed under the law of Pakistan to exercise its powers, duties and liabilities in the territory of AJK. Hence the ANF did not have any setup in the AJK. However, the AJK police are a member of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) constituted by the government of Pakistan in 2010. At present, matters pertaining to narcotics in AJK are being dealt with through the AJK police.

The documents reveal that recently some alleged cases of narcotics smuggling into the Indian occupied Kashmir came to the notice of the authorities and the practice was not only bringing a bad name to the country but also being used by Indian side for a negative propaganda against Pakistan. A composite summary for the PM’s Office has been proffered in this regard and approval of the PM would be solicited to the proposal.