LAHORE - The central parliamentary board of the MMA will meet in Islamabad on Wednesday (today) to take final decision on candidates on some seats of the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources said differences between JUI-F and JI on the issue of award of tickets in some KP districts was the main reason for the delay in making final announcement about MMA candidates.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, who is also Secretary General of MMA, said in a statement on Tuesday that the decision had been kept pending because of the Eid holidays.

Earlier, Liaqat Baloch contacted MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JI chief Sirajul Haq and other MMA leadership including Pir Ejaz Hashmi, Allama Arif Husain Naqvi and Hafiz Abdul Karim and discussed with them the working of MMA’s central and provincial parliamentary boards besides the programme of its mass contact campaign.

The MMA is holding an Eid Milan party in the federal capital on June 23 while a grand Ulema and Mashaikh convention would be held in Karachi on June 28.

Meanwhile, while addressing a meeting in NA 130, a Lahore constituency from where Baloch is contesting election, he said that although there was no legal or administrative hurdle in the holding of elections, some mischief makers were still trying to create uncertainty with a view to unlashing chaos and confrontation. He said it was the responsibility of the state institutions to check such elements.

Liaqat Baloch said that the shortage of water had become a serious issue. He said that nationalists from all the provinces wanted to achieve their unholy designs by raising the Kalabagh dam issue at the time of elections. However, he said that the MMA would take up the undisputed dams including Bhasha Dam, Dasu Dam, Mehmand Dam and Akhori dam, on priority basis and also strive to develop a consensus on the Kalabagh Dam.