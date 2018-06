Share:

NOORPUR THAL - PML-N candidate for NA-94 Malik Shakir Bashir Awan has said that his party has always raised voice for the rights of less privileged segments of society in order to ameliorate their living standards. This, he stated, while addressing an Eid millan party here at Awan House here the other day. PML-N Youth Wing Punjab vice president Malik M Khalid Awan and others also addressed the function. A large number of people attended the event.