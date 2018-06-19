Share:

SIALKOT-The PML-N and PTI dissidents have ruffled the feathers of their respective parties in NA-74 constituency as they will definitely affect the political parties' vote bank.

The political differences between Ali Zahid, the son of former law minister Zahid Hamid, and Ch Munawar Ali Gill cropped up when they refused to contest the polls with their mutual corporation. Former MPA Ch Munawar Ali Gill, the three time winner of the Punjab Assembly seat, refused to contest under Ali Zahid. He said he was very junior to him in politics. However, Ali Zahid also opposed Ch Munawar the award of party ticket to him. Ch Munawar Ali also submitted his nomination papers against PML-N candidate Ali Zahid to contest against him as an independent candidate in NA-74.

PML-N's former MPA Rana Liaqat Ali is also contesting polls against Ali Zahid as an independent candidate. Rana Liaqat had also submitted his nomination papers in the constituency after being rejected by PML-N top leadership.

It is the native constituency of Zahid Hamid who himself is not contesting 2018 general elections after the nation-wide protests followed by the alleged attempt of the PML-N government to amend the Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risaalat Act.

Zahid Hamid is three-time winner from the constituency as he won the 2013 and 2008 general elections as PML-N candidate and the 2002 general elections during Musharraf regime as PML-Q candidate. He got had 73,529 votes as PML-Q candidate in this constituency in 2002 general elections and won. He also got 62,362 votes as PML-N candidate and won the 2008 general elections besides winning the 2013 general elections by getting 131,468 votes as PML-N candidate in this constituency, then NA 114, Sialkot-V.

There are 475,866 registered votes in NA-74, Sialkot-III. Now, Zahid Hamid has brought his son Ali Zahid in his place as PML-N candidate.

The PML-N and PTI were facing very strong criticism and tough time by their local dissidents, who remained unable to get the party tickets. Now, these dissidents are contesting the 2018 general elections against the candidates of PML-N and PTI.

The PTI leadership awarded party ticket to new face Barrister Mansur Sarwar Khan in the constituency. Due to which, the local other PTI aspirant candidates including Olympian Asif Bajwa became disgruntled. Asif Bajwa submitted his nomination papers in NA-74, Sialkot-III against PTI candidate Mansur Sarwar to contest as an independent candidate.