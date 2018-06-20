Share:

LAHORE:- Agricultural godown and receipt programme is being launched to protect agricultural commodities and for the prosperity of growers. A spokesman of the

agriculture department said on Tuesday that under the programme, growers would have a facility of storing their agricultural commodities in warehouse. The initiative would help farmers in protecting their agricultural commodities from natural calamities besides the insect attack. The godowns would be able to store the agricultural

commodities for long period of time with the help of modern technology.