KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi on Tuesday claim to have arrested a former manager of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL).

The accused Shahab Siddiqui was arrested from Karachi, who was nominated in reference filed against former NICL authorities in which 13 officials have been arraigned as accused, said NAB Karachi spokesperson. He added that the accused was former manager investment policy NICL and was also part of in-house investment board that processed and approved illegal investment of Rs100 million in First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd (FDIBL) during 2008-09.

The spokesperson said that the investment was made by the accused persons in violation of policy and with the mala fide intention of illegally favouring FDIBL by boosting their financial health.

The illegal investment caused approximate loss of Rs64.057 million to the national exchequer, he added.