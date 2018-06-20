Share:

islamabad - Despite the end of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, offices in the federal capital witnessed thin attendance as more than half of the officers and employees did not return from their hometowns.

All the government, semi-government and private offices, including banks and financial institutions, reopened on Tuesday but observed low attendance after the four-day Eid vacation. Festive mood was prevailing in most of the offices, and officials were seen exchanging Eid greetings with their colleagues.

It was a nearly weeklong holiday for the office-goers as they had enjoyed public holidays since Friday.

a two-day weekend. Muhammad Hamza, a government servant said that only the locals of the twin cities were present in the offices.

It will take two or three days for the city life to return to normal. Most of the employees in private and public sector departments took a week off before Eid and travelled to their hometowns.