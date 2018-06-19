Share:

SIALKOT-Former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the war against terrorism is moving towards success.

He said that though it would be a long war but ultimately it would be resulted in success. Talking to the newsmen, he said that the armed forces were uprooting terrorism successfully from Pakistan. He said that the world should acknowledge the sacrifices of Pakistan in the ongoing war against terrorism.

He added that Pakistan would take the war against terrorism to its logic end while it could be long. He said that the whole Pakistani nation stands united in war against terrorism and was ready to sacrifice even their lives to weed out terrorism from the country.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) adopted advanced anti- human trafficking measures at Sialkot international airport to halt the human trafficking.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel visited the airport and reviewed in details the airport security arrangements. He said that the FIA was making hectic efforts to halt the human trafficking as the strength of FIA immigration officials has also been increased at Sialkot international airport. He said that the FIA will keep updated the record of all the foreigners at the airport.

PLGMEA FLAYS NEW RESTRICTIONS

The Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PLGMEA) has expressed grave concern over the issuance of SRO-1067 under quarantine restriction have been imposed for the consumption of different food items and hides.

These restriction have been imposed by the Animal Quarantine Department of Ministry of National Food Security and Research. PLGMEA Chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti opposed the restriction. He said that it was very surprising the restriction of quarantine has also been imposed on basic raw material for the leather industry of Pakistan such as hides.

He urged the Ministry of Commerce to remove condition of quarantine for the import of basic raw material for the industry.

He added that the said SRO was to get all the food items checked at the import stage for the safety and health concerns of the general public but the raw material for Leather Industry is also included in it.

"It has now become a big problem for the leather industry which imports a large quantity of raw material and earns valuable foreign exchange for the country," he added.

He stated that raw material for the leather industry was be re-exported after necessary value addition with further due tanning process to yield the sizeable foreign exchange for the country while the proposed quarantine would certainly cause delay of clearance at ports in Pakistan. Resultantly, he said, it would impose un-necessary demurrage, which would ultimately accumulate in the production cost, which is already at exorbitant extent as compared to our regional competitors. He said that Pakistan's rivals would become competitive in international market for selling the finished leather.

He said that the precious raw material for hides was already covered with necessary quarantine certificate at original at the time of export to Pakistan.

"It is also obligatory for the importers to submit health/quarantine certificate at the time of import of raw materials into Pakistan. Therefore, it seems unnecessary to submit the certificate again in Pakistan to avoid duplicatio," he narrated.

He demanded the MoC to immediately remove the new restriction to keep smooth way of clearance without the hurdle otherwise the export of leather sector which was already declined may further decline.