Share:

BRUSSELS - A man suspected of briefly helping top suspect Salah Abdeslam in the immediate aftermath of the Paris attacks of 2015 has been released and placed under judicial supervision in Belgium, prosecutors said Tuesday. Ali Oulkadi, who was imprisoned in France, drove Abdeslam across Brussels on November 14, the day after the attacks that killed 130 people, Belgian and French prosecutors told AFP. That was the last trace of Abdeslam who then disappeared to become the world's most wanted fugitive before his spectacular capture in the Belgian capital four months later.