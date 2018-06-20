Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek has yet to make its mind about the participation in elections and called a core committee meeting on Saturday to reach at final decision.

Dr Tahirul Qadri’s PAT was earlier considering boycott of the polls on removal of article 62 and 63 of the constitution from the nomination papers. But, its consideration was deflated by the Supreme Court’s decision to attach an affidavit with the nomination papers. The affidavit submission by a candidate, which is legally binding, contains all the conditions of constitutional clause 62 and 63.

Although, the party has left with no option but to go into the polls now but sources say it is still indecisive and reluctant to participate in July 25 elections.

“It is most likely PAT boycott the elections and give free hand to its voters and supporters to contest polls in individual capacity,” said a leader of the PAT. Seeking anonymity, he added that local leaders of the PAT could also enter into an alliance with any political party minus PML-N according to situation of the constituency.

PAT Spokesman Noorullah Siddique said that decision on election participation will be made on June 23 in core committee meeting. Dr Qadri will chair the meeting, he said.

When asked what options PAT had left with now when its concern about article 62 and 63 was addressed by the SC, Siddique said many issues regarding true implementation of both clauses were still persisting. The permissions by courts, he said, to loan defaulters and duel nationals to contest the elections were creating doubts on overall system of accountability.

“It is impossible to bring change in the prevailing scenario as looters and plunderers are allowed to go into the polls. PAT wants only sadiq and amin people will be permitted to contest elections,” he said. The PAT had entered into a four party political alliance with PML-Q, Majilse Wahdatul Muslimeen and Sunni Ittehad Council months before the announcement of general election and later it tried to develop alliance with the PTI. But, the announcement of Imran Khan to make sole flight in polls disappointed PAT leadership, forcing it to develop another election strategy. Political observers say the PAT decision to remain away from election activity will only give a face saving to Dr Qadri who claims his millions of followers in the country.

If announces, the PAT will be the first political party to boycott the polls. Sources said that around 70 aspirants applied for the PAT tickets on different national and provincial assemblies and they included some senior party leaders. The decision about their candidacy will be made on Saturday.