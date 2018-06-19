Share:

KHANEWAL-The district police claimed to have arrested three members including the ringleader of a gang involved in murder of a trader of Khanewal Quli Bazaar during a robbery here the other day.

Addressing a press conference, Khanewal DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal said that notorious Fani gang had been involved in different criminal activities since long. "It was an inter-district whose members were involved in robbing citizens of cash and valuables at gunpoint," he said, adding that they had also shot dead a trader, Muhammad Mansha, on February22nd for resisting a robbery attempt.

His murder had stirred protests as traders unions and citizens organised a sit-in and many protest rallies in the district for arrest of the murderers.

The DPO said that the police formed a special team for their apprehension. DSP Maqbool Jutt and CIA in-charge Mehr Saeed collected records from many districts and owing to their hectic efforts; police became able to arrest the criminals. The accused were identified as Irfan alyas Fani (ringleader), Saeed and Saqlain. Police recovered six motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons. Representatives of traders union, members of civil society and son of the deceased trader were present on the occasion. They appreciated the efforts made by police.

Four arrested for scuffling over trifle





GUJRANWALA-Police arrested four persons including two lawyers following the latter's clash with staffers at Kamoke Toll Plaza here the other day. According to police, the clash occurred after the toll plaza staff asked the lawyers to show their identity cards. Instead of showing their identity, they scuffled with the toll plaza staff and tortured them. On being informed of the incident, Kamoke Saddr police reached the spot and arrested two staff members of the toll plaza and as many lawyers. Further investigation was underway.