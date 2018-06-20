Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Irrigation Syed Mushtaque Shah has said that the Rangers has been deployed to remove the water stealing in irrigation department system particularly in tail end areas of Nara canal to ensure reaching the water till tail end abadgar.

He visited along with caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture Khair Muhammad Junejo the tail end areas found also tail end areas lying dry, however, he expressed that providing drinking water was the first priority and then for agriculture purpose. He was speaking at a press conference held here on Tuesday in the office of director Nara canal that was also attended by Nara canal Director Haji Khan Jamali, the agriculture minister and engineers of the irrigation department.

He further said that we have ensure the registration of the FIRs over a hundred after receiving over 500 complaints of water theft while on the pointation of the irrigation officers and abadgars Rangers were patrolling at the distributaries, branches and minors to remove the water stealing so that water might be arrived till tail end areas.

He claimed that 70 percent water shortage continued in this area while recently improvement of water occurred in rivers and after strict watch and improvement of water availability worst condition of water shortage will be better than earlier and complaints of water shortage would also be reduced. In reply some questions, he said that irrigation department officers had also been complained regarding forcibly water theft and called the Rangers for improving the water supply system.

He promised that the Rangers would also be deployed at Nara canal near Khairpur to remove the installed illegal over 400 pumping machines. He said that drinking water supply to cities and towns was first priority and not included in rotation programme.

He said that water thieves would be nominated in FIRs as well as involved irrigation department officials would also be nominated in the case as co-accused.

Journalists questioned that mismanagement of water was with connivance of influential political personalities and agriculture farms were filled with irrigation water of influential landlords and irrigation department engineers were implementing on the directives of previous Sindh government elected representatives in this district and now care taker Sindh government should show its authority by taking stern action against corrupt officers.

However, the Director said that dozens of illegal pumping machines were removed and cases were lodged with different police stations without any discrimination and adding that owing to regular inspect and now the Rangers deployments water theft would be control and we would be succeeded to reach required water supply in tail end areas.