LAHORE - The six-week Regional Cricket Academies Programme for U-19 players in 16 regions will commence from June 21 under the supervision of regional coaching & support staff.

A total number of 20 players from each region (40 each in Karachi & Lahore region) will participate in this players development programme, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman here on Tuesday. "In addition, the NCA coaches and consultants will also visit the academies for specialised lectures and coaching sessions," he added. During the programme, the main emphasis will be on improving the fitness, technical, tactical and mental skill capabilities of the players keeping in view cricket requirements and upcoming domestic season, he said.

Following are the details of the programme. Karachi, Saleem Jaffer & Azam Khan, Masroor Ahmed & Asim Rizvi; Hyderabad, Iqbal Imam, Tahir Mehmood; Larkana, Shoukat Mirza, Mazhar Deenari; Quetta, Raj Hans, Aslam Sheikh; Lahore, Sajjad Akbar & Kamran Khan, Saud Khan, Talat Mirza, Intikhab Alam; Bahawalpur, Zahoor Elahi, Sajjad Abbasi; Faisalabad, Tanveer Shoukat, M Ashraf; Sialkot, Tahir Mehmood, Shahid Javed; Rawalpindi, Sabih Azhar, Bilal Ahmed; Fata, Ayaz Akbar, Saqib Faqir; AJK, Ijaz Ahmed Jr, Fahad Akram; Multan, Naveed Anjum, Nadeem Iqbal; Dera Murad Jamali, Javed Hayat, Hussain Khosa; Islamabad, Taimur Azam, Rauf Mirza; Abbottabad, Shahid Anwar, Rehmat Gul; Peshawar, Abdul Rehman, Sajid Shah.