SIALKOT-The rejection of the nomination papers of PTI candidate Ch Ikhlaq Ahmed has given a new hope to PTI dissident Umer Farooq Mayer to step in the electoral race.

Mayer has been the day first old companion and pioneer of PTI in Sialkot but the party leadership totally ignored his life-long services and sacrifices and awarded ticket to PML-N's dissident Ch Ikhlaq Ahmed in Sialkot city's constituency PP 38, Sialkot-IV.

Now, the disgruntled Umer Farooq Mayer is likely to get PTI ticket in the constituency. The RO rejected Ikhlaq Ahmed's nomination for not declaring his dual nationalities. Ikhlaq Ahmed has nationality of the US but he did not mention it in his nomination papers, due to which the RO rejected his nomination papers.

In 2008, Ch Ikhlaq had been the PML-N MPA from this constituency but he had to resign from this seat for possessing dual nationalities.

The Returning Officer also rejected the PTI's dissident candidate Mian Naeem Javaid, the former Sialkot District Nazim, for not presenting his clearance certificate from State Bank of Pakistan. PTI top leadership has totally ignored Mian Naeem Javaid and issued party ticket to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in NA-72, Sialkot-I. Disgruntled Mian Naeem Javaid had submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate to contest polls against Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

PTI top leadership is facing strong criticism on social media by the people of Sialkot and even by the local PTI workers for ignoring the local PTI leader Umer Farooq Mayer.

Ikhlaq recently joined PTI after being ignored by the local PML-N leadership. He was elected as MPA from the constituency in Musharraf Regime as PML-N candidate, but later he had to resign due to his dual nationality.

In 2013 general elections, the PML-N's candidate Ch Ikram had won from this constituency (then PP 122, Sialkot-II constituency. He got 43167 votes by defeating his very close rival PTI's Umer Farooq Mayer who got 38283 votes in 2013 general elections here. Now, disgruntled Umer Farooq Mayer is most likely to get PTI ticket in constituency.