rawalpindi - The parents and relatives of the three children, who were swept away in Nullah Leh during heavy rain, on Tuesday, staged a protest demonstration against the district government and other departments for their failure in finding the missing children.

The protest was held at Committee Chowk and the protestors blocked Murree Road for traffic posing hardships for commuters.

According to details, the parents, relatives and area residents assembled on Murree Road at Committee Chowk to demonstrate against district government for not thoroughly searching for the three missing children who drowned in Nullah Leh at Dhoke Khaba during heavy rain last Friday. The protestors blocked Murree Road and chanted slogans against Deputy Commissioner and DG Rescue 1122.

“Today is the fifth day the children are missing, we don’t know if they are alive or dead” said father of the missing child. He said the rescuers of Rescue 1122 have been conducting search operation but in vain. He also demanded the caretaker Chief Minister and other high ups of government to come forward to help the parents search for their children.