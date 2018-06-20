Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court has directed for ensuring transparency in state land distribution in Sindh province.

Three-member bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar was hearing suo-motu notice taken by apex court on state land distribution in Sindh at its Karachi Registry on Tuesday.

Chief Justice in his remarks during the hearing said protection of the state is our responsibility.

The Chief Justice also expressed dismay over leasing out of land by Pakistan Railways given to it by Sindh government for Railway purposes.

The court adjourned the case regarding industrial land till tomorrow.

SHC seeks explanation on corruption charges

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday repeated its direction to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file comments on corruption charges against secretary local government.

A division bench comprising Justice Hassan Ali Azhar Rivzi and Justice KK Agha was hearing a plea filed by the secretary local government seeking bail before arrest. The NAB prosecutor appeared before the bench and pleaded to grant further time to submit comments, the court directed them to produce the comments in the next hearing to be fixed later. The court also extended bail before arrested to the plaintiff.

Earlier, the court granted protective bail to the applicant against a surety of Rs500,000. The secretary moved an application after the NAB had taken notice of alleged corruption in the local government department.

His lawyer argued that the federal anti-graft watchdog had been harassing his client without any justification. He also pleaded that he client be given protective bail as he feared that NAB might arrest him.