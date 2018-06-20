Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Returning officers of constituencies of district Mirpurkhas NA-218, NA-219, PS-47, PS-48, PS-49 and PS-50 has been completed the scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates on last day on Tuesday.

According to result of the scrutiny of NA-218, nomination form of Mubarak Maher belong to Functional Muslim League was rejected as he was found defaulter of Faisal Bank of Rs7 millions and such his nomination form was also rejected from PS-48.

However, six candidates were absent from appearing in the court while one Kanji Rano Bheel form was withdraw.

21 candidates forms were accepted namely Ghulam Jaffar Junejo, Masood Ahmed Wassan, Muhammad Jibran, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, Sanjay Perwani, Pir Hassan Ali Shah, Syed Inayat Ali Shah, Abdul Rasheed, Abdul Haque, Shuja Muhammad Shah, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani, Sarfaraz Ali Junejo, Rais Ahmed Khan, Abdul Majeed, Hafiz Fayazul Hassan, Javeed Ali Junejo, Roop Chand, Bhadur Ali and Leian.

The nomination forms of the following candidates of NA-219 Mirpurkhas II constituency, accepted as total 10 candidates namely Mir Hassan, Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpure, Mir Mehboob Ali Talpure, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Sajjad Ahmed, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Jawad Ali, Chatro and Mir Aijaz Ali Khan.

Total 37 nomination forms were accepted of PS-47 Mirpurkhas I constituency, as candidates namely Muhammad Asif Rajput, Qaiser Khan Marri, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Karan Kumar, Muhammad Farooque, Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Yaqoob, Abdul Sattar Ghouri, Shabbir Ahmed Qaim Khani, Muhammad Jibran. Syed Ghulam Muhammad Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Aftab Hussain Qureshi, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, Chanesar, Shakir Hussain, Junaid Bulland, Muhammad Saqib, Bashir Ahmed, Mujeebul Haq, Muhammad Asim, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Hafiz Muhammad Akbar Rashid.

Abdul Haque, Shujaa Muhammad Shah, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Muhammad Rashid, Ashfaque Ahmed Khan, Zeenat Talpure, Salman, Saleem Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Samiullah, Sadoro, Asim Shaikh, Usman Mughal and Mir Shahzad Ahmed Talpure.

Total 18 candidates forms were accepted in the scrutiny process of constituency PS-48 Mirpurkhas II, as namely Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Ghulam Jafar Junejo, Mir Jawad Afsar Talpure, Masood Ahmed Wassan, Shah Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Shah, Chanesar, Khalid Hussain, Muhammad Arshad.

Shuja Muhammad Shah, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Sarfaraz Ali Junejo, Sher Khan Rajput, Javaid Ali, Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jeelani, Mir Shah Muhammad Talpure, Roop Chand and Radha Bheel.

Total 20 nomination forms of candidates were accepted for the constituency of PS-49 Mirpurkhas III, as namely Mir Zaman, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, Syed Shuja Muhammad Shah, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Noor

Ahmed Bhurgari, Irfan Ahmed Bhurgari, Sadat Ahmed Bhurgari, Musaddique Bhurgari, Bhori Lal, Muhammad Yousuf Leghari.

Mir Nasrullah Khan Talpure, Sardar Ghulam Mustafa, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Arif Ahmed Bhurgari, Nemoon, Choudhry Ahsan Gill, Chamandas, Mumtaz Ali, Muhammad Tarique and Ameer Hyder.

Total nomination forms of 13 candidates were accepted of constituency PS-50 Mirpurkhas iv, as namely Mir Hayat Khan, Tarique Ali, Mir Zafarullah Khan Talpure, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Fozia Khalid, Sajjad Ahmed, Arbab Ghulam Raheem, Inayatullah Pehlaj Rai, Choudary Ahsan Gill, Nazeer Ahmed and Rukhsana.

BADIN

Scrutiny of nomination forms submitted by the candidates for NA-229, NA-230 and PS-70, 71, 72, 73 and PS-74 district Badin was continued. In this connection contesting candidates for NA-230 (Badin-2), nomination form of former Speaker of National Assembly and GDA leader, Dr Fehmida Mirza, for NA-229 (Badin-1)

nomination form of PPP candidate Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, PS-70, nomination form of independent candidate Saghir Ahmed Sarewal, PS-71 Talhar, nomination form of PPP candidate Mir Allah Bux Talpur, PS-72 Tando Bago, nomination forms of GDA candidate Barrister Husnain Mirza, Syed Sikander Shah and Yasmeen Shah, PS-73 Badin, nomination forms of former Speaker of National Assembly and GDA leader, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Hissam Mirza, Sardar Kamal Khan Chang and PS-74 Golarchi, nomination form of Sardar Kamal Khan Chang were scrutinised by returning officer and were approved and accepted.

SUKKUR

Returning Officers of Sukkur district carried out scrutiny of nomination papers of the intending candidates contesting elections-2018 against two seats of National Assembly and four seats of Provincial Assembly of Sukkur district.

The returning officers after completing scrutiny has approved the nomination papers of former provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, former MPA and nominate candidate of PML-F Nusrat Sahar Abbasi, Syed Shafqat Shah, Atiqur Rehman Ansari of Milli Muslim League, Muhammad Ali Shaikh brother of Muhammad Aslam Shaikh who resigned from the post of Chairman, District Council Sukkur due to not giving ticket from the PPP to his brother Muhammad Ali Shaikh.