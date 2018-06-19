Share:

GUJRANWALA-Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities have registered cases against six accused involved in fraud, corruption and power abuse. ACE Director Fareed Ahmed said that a citizen namely Jehanzeb of Gujranwala Cantt gave an application that Patwari Shabbir has fraudulently issued bogus ownership certificate of his property to Mehmooda Khanam which caused him a loss of millions of rupee. In another application, a citizen named Zafar Iqbal of Hafizabad alleged that accused Bashir, Iqbal and Anayat Khan with collaboration of stamp vendor Ashraf have prepared and submitted a bogus stamp in the court in favour of their writ petition against him. During investigations all the accused remained failed to prove themselves innocent and in the light of inquiry reports the ACE director directed to register the cases against them.

Butchers fined for fleecing customers on Eid



TOBA TEK SINGH-As many as 27 butchers were imposed a collective fine of Rs400,000 for fleecing customers during Eid days. According to official sources, Gojra Assistant Commissioner Asif Ali Dogar on public complaints raided butchers' shops in different areas of Gojra tehsil including Boobak Chowk, Adda Bashir Abad and Adda Mongi Banglow during Eid days. He caught 27 butchers selling Mutton at Rs1,000/kg instead of officially fixed price of Rs675/kg and Beef at Rs400 to 500/kg against the officials price Rs330 per kg.

He imposed a fine collective fine of Rs400,000 upon them.

DECISION RESERVED

Kamalia Additional District and Sessions judge Muhammad Jmail, with powers as returning officer for NA-113, reserved decision on objections filed against the nomination papers of PTI ticket holder Hider Khan Kharal on Monday.

The RO will announce his decision on Tuesday (tomorrow). Haider Khan is a son of late former federal information minister Khalid Ahmad Kharal. He, the RO, had asked Haider to submit his written reply to the objections on Monday morning. He filed his reply in the afternoon the same day.

There were objections against him that he was defaulter of Rs10,000 of a PTCL bill; as a shareholder of Accord Textile Mills, Pirmahal he had to pay Rs17.7 million to Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution and Rs3 million to Social Security Department. He replied that the PTCL bill had been paid while other outstanding dues against his name were not correct as Accord Textile Mills was sold in 2012.