Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-A Kashmiri delegation met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Mr Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein during 38th session of United Nations Human Rights Council at Geneva late Monday.

The delegation thanked the High Commissioner for his first ever report on the human rights situation on Jammu and Kashmir in which he asked the respective govts to respect the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir protected under International law. The report discussed the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir including rape, murder, enforced disappearances, repealing of draconian laws and arrest and detention of political prisoners.

The delegation also thanked him for his request to the Human Rights Council for the formulation of Commission of Inquiries to further investigate the human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation appreciated him for his remarks about the murder of renowned journalist Dr Shujjat Bukhari during his opening statement in the United Nations Human Rights Council.

In reply, the High Commissioner said that Dr Shujjat Bukhari was an amazing person of high intellect and pen and we all are saddened by his death, the report said.

He said, “I have sought to engage substantively with both India and Pakistan over the past two years regarding the situation in Kashmir, on both the sides of the Line of Control,” another message reaching and released to the media here on Tuesday said.

He said, “Refusals by both India and Pakistan to enable unconditional access have led us to conduct remote monitoring, with a first report issued last week. I encourage the Council to consider establishing a Commission of Inquiry for a more comprehensive investigation of the human rights situation in Kashmir, and reiterate my calls for access. I am tremendously saddened by the assassination last week of Shujaat Bukhari, a courageous human rights defender actively working for peace, including through his participation in the Track Two diplomacy seeking to help both India and Pakistan put an end to the violence.”

FIRE VICTIMS TO BE COMPENSATED: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government will provide due financial relief for the owners of the damaged property to overcome the losses they suffered due to the fire in the Tehsil Headquarters Sharda in Neelum Valley, said Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan during his visit to Sharda Bazaar.

At least 30 shops and two guesthouses were destroyed in the huge blaze last week. “Officers concerned have been directed to submit a report with exact details of the damages caused by the calamity so that affectees can be provided compensation," he said.

He also said that members of business community who suffered losses due to the fire would also be provided construction material free of cost to rebuild their shops and hotels besides cash compensation.

The prime minister disclosed that vacancy of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) would be restored with the aim to effectively check law and order situation in the valley besides taking several others measures to promote tourism in the picturesque Neelum Valley that attracts over a million tourists from across the country.

AJK Prime Minister also announced to start construction work on Sharda Greater Water Supply Project to provide drinking water for the population of the area and extension of Neelum Valley Authmaqam Road up to Tawo Butt. He said government would provide liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to the people of the valley on subsidised rates for the purpose of fuel to save precious forests of the valley.

Taking notice of the public complaints about bogus electricity bills and fake cases registered against them by Forests Department, the prime minister directed officials concerned to remove the complaints forthwith. The prime minister also took notice of the non-availability of doctors and gynecologists in the hospitals of the valley.

Referring to the recent amendment in the constitution of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said transfer of powers from AJK council to government has paved way for the progress and prosperity of Azad Kashmir.