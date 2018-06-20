Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Anjum Nisar has said the industry in Pakistan is at crossroads and need for realisation of the importance of technology that not only could help in achieving economies of scale but also impart productivity gains.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of three-day training programme of over 400 newly hired sales professionals by Wilshire Labs, the caretaker minister spoke at length about the technological advancement in the field of pharmaceutical industry.

He said the pharmaceutical landscape in Pakistan has seen a healthy growth over time and technological advancement was required to encourage exports. He said there was no pharmaceutical firm in Pakistan at the time of independence but it was encouraging to note that presently there were more than 850 pharmaceutical manufacturing units operating in the country.