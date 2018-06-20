Share:

STOCKHOLM - Three people were killed and three others injured in a gang shooting in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, plagued by rival criminal gangs, police said Tuesday.

While shootings that lead to multiple deaths remain rare in Sweden, the normally tranquil nation has seen a rise in violent crime in recent years, a phenomenon that has preoccupied voters ahead of a September 9 general election.

Immigration, security and crime — primarily in Sweden’s disadvantaged suburbs — are among the main themes of the election campaign. The ruling Social Democrats have seen their support in opinion polls slump in recent months, while the ratings of the populist, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats have soared.

Witnesses to Monday’s shooting said the victims were sprayed with around 15 to 20 bullets as they walked out of an internet cafe, not far from a police station, at around 8:00 pm (1800 GMT).

At least one of the attackers fired an automatic weapon, according to witnesses cited in the media, though police refused to comment on the reports.

Police said the victims were all known criminals. “The people involved are considered criminal gang members who are involved in organised crime in Malmo,” the city’s police chief Stefan Sinteus said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The three dead were aged 19, 27 and 29, while the injured were 21, 30 and 32. Their identities have not been disclosed. No suspects have been identified or arrested yet.