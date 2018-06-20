Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker ministers in the Punjab cabinet were given portfolios and additional charge of some departments on Tuesday.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) here yesterday.

According to the notification, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment and Mines and Mineral Development Anjum Nisar has been given additional charge of Zakat and Ushr Department. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Energy, Local Government and Urban Development and Irrigation Department Zafar Mehmood has been given additional charge of Disaster Management. Caretaker Minister for Information Ahmad Waqas Riaz has been delegated additional charge of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Home Shaukat Mehmood has been handed over additional charge of Sports and Public Prosecution Departments. Caretaker Provincial Minister Ch. Faisal Mushtaq has been given portfolio of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Population Welfare Department, Social Welfare Department and Baitul Maal.

Whereas, Higher Education, School Education, Special Education, Literacy and Non-Formal and Basic Education departments will remain with the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Also, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi has asked the administration and the police to remain strictly neutral about the upcoming general elections in the province.

He held an important meeting with Chief Secretary Akbar Durani and Punjab Police IG Kalim Imam at Chief Minister’s Office, here yesterday. Secretary to CM was also present.

Talking on the occasion, Dr Askari said that transparent elections will be ensured at every cost and voters will be provided a peaceful environment to exercise their right to franchise. According to directions of the Election Commission and in line with relevant rules and regulations, best arrangements are being made for the upcoming elections, he added. He said that administration and police will play a neutral role in Punjab and all the political parties will be provided equal opportunities in general elections. The caretaker government will perform the election duty in the best manner. The chief minister directed that police and administration should discharge government affairs in a professional manner and pressure or interference of any sort should not be tolerated. He said that impartiality of administration and police will be the proof of their best performance. Holding elections is a national obligation and every official of police and administration will have to play his role in this regard, he said.

Later, the chief minister expressed his satisfaction with the foolproof arrangements made for safety of life and property of the people on Eid-ul-Fitr. He lauded efforts of provincial home minister, IG and officials of law enforcement agencies for making proper security arrangements. He also appreciated police and other law enforcement agencies for making best security arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr congregations.

Dr Askari said that best security arrangements were made to protect life and property on Eid and they offered Eid prayers in a peaceful environment and fully enjoyed the joys of Eid. It is satisfying that police and other law enforcement agencies worked day and night and maintained the law and order.

“Different line departments maintained best coordination and ensured peaceful atmosphere during Eid. We have to work with same zeal and commitment in future as well to maintain peace so that the country could become a haven of peace in the real sense,” he said.

Also, Chief Minister Hasan Askari took notice of murder of a woman social worker in Dera Ghazi Khan and sought a report from the IG.

He ordered immediate arrest of the criminals involved in this murder and added that legal action should be initiated. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and ensured that justice will be dispensed at every cost.