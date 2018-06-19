Share:

Country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, a veteran journalist and intellectual in her own right Dr Maleeha Lodhi has quite rightly paid rich tributes to women leaders from Pakistan for their contributions towards the evolution of the UN system as wellto the development of their own country.

She said this while speaking as a co-sponsor of an even organized by Brazil titled “Women and the Origins of the UN—A Southern Legacy” in New York the other day.

According to the reports in the newspapers, Dr Maleeha Lodhi said that it is the legacy of such women that have inspired future generations of leaders in the region as well as across the world and availed the opportunity to highlight the important role which was played by women in Pakistan’s freedom movement adding this could not have become a reality without the active participation of the women who had struggled as vigorously as men in securing the creation of Pakistan, the strong participation of women in the country’s freedom movement had encouraged and motivated many women leaders who had worked tirelessly in those formative days as politicians, diplomats, community leaders, student activists, members of the legislative assembly as well as special envoys to various international conferences and forums including the United Nations.

No words are enough to highlight the role which women had played under the inspiring leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam along with Mohtarma Farima Jinnah in the creation of Pakistan and also continue to play their due role as the leaders in different walks of life in building a strong, united, progressive and prosperous Pakistan for themselves and their future generations to come in the centuries.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN,

Lahore, May 25.