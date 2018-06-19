Share:

After the disintegration of the USSR, the US emerged as sole superpower of the world. It has enjoyed hey-day of unipolarity but the rise of china after the Recession of 2008 and resurgence of Russia are slowly diminishing American hegemony.

Moreover, Trump’s slogan “Make America great again” has aggravated the situation because his policy of isolationism, for instance, leaving the Paris Agreement, pulling out unilaterally from Iran Nuclear Deal despite other world powers will remain committed, In addition moving embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has worried the world, especially the Muslims.

Trumps’s allies like EU Council President expressed concerns over Iran Nuclear deal that one who had friend like America, he did not need enemies. Furthermore, Trumpian trade war against China over aluminum export will create global economic crisis. These moves of Trump are creating space for other powers and diminishing the current World Order.

In Paris Agreement, China has emerged as a flag bearer for the agreement is an obvious example. Besides, belligerent aides of Trump like John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and Jared Kushner will lead the world in disarray. Short-sightedness of Trump’s policy will create obstacles and hindrances in the way of progress of America and the world. Hence, these isolationist policies cannot help America to become great again.

MIR MUHAMMAD BIJAR MALIK,

Kandhkot, May 27.