KHAIRPUR - Two students of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur died in a road accident on Tuesday.

According to a passenger, a coach was going to Punjab from Karachi when reached at railway crossing it collided with a motorcycle, resultantly, two youth crushed to death.

Both youth were student of the SALU and were going to Faizabad from the university. Khairpur police arrested coach driver and shifted the bodies to civil hospital Khairpur for autopsy.

Police did not register the case of incident till the fling of story.

BODY FOUND

A hanged body found near Sorah on Tuesday. A hanged body in a tree was found from near Mithal Mari Village in the jurisdiction of Sorah police station.

Sorah police on received information reached on the spot and took body into custody later, shifted to Choundiko Hospital for autopsy.

The body identified as youth Sadho Bheel who was missing since a day. Police said the body tortured to death and further investigating was underway, police said.

PPP STRUGGLES FOR MASSES

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khurshed Shah has said that no one can construct Kalabagh Dam, adding that Sindhi, Balochi and Pathan people will strongly resist against it. This he said while addressing a gathering in Rohri on Tuesday. He said that political opponents have done nothing for the betterment of the masses, adding that the PPP is the only party which can resolve people’s issues.

He added that PPP-led government has initiated several development projects in Sindh. Shah expressed his optimism that the PPP will clean sweep the forthcoming general polls.

The nomination papers of former president and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari for NA-213 have been approved on Tuesday.

A petitioner raised objection on Zardari’s candidature and said that he had purchased 1,500 acres of agricultural land in Sanghar but had failed to pay tax.

Returning officer, Muhammad Mehmood Awan rejected the objections and gave green signal to Asif Ali Zardari to contest the polls.

Meanwhile, returning officer also approved the nomination form of Sindh Taraqi Pasand chief Dr Qadir Mangsi on same constituency.