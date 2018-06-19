Share:

GUJRANWALA - The nomination papers of various candidates for general elections have been rejected by the returning officers here on the last day of the scrutiny process. Independent candidates of NA-82 Muzammal Iqbal Hashmi and Shahid Hameed remained failed to produce their nominees and guarantors before the court. The papers of candidate Jamal Nasir Cheema of PTI for PP-53 and Shazia Sohail Mir of PML-N for NA-80 seat have been rejected due to bank default. The nomination papers of former MNA justice (r) Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema have been rejected for not submitting the reply of show cause notice. The papers of Adnan Sarwar Cheema, the NA-79 candidate, were rejected for not showing complete assets.

The papers of former federal minister Mehmood Bashir Virk and Mian Tariq of PTI, Imtiaz Safdar Warraich for NA-80, Barrister Usman Ibrahim for NA-82, AlI Ashraf Mughal of PTI for NA-82, PTI candidate for NA-81, Khawaja Saleh, Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali for NA-81, Rana Nazir of PTI for NA-83 have been accepted.

Eunuch's nominations rejected

SARGODHA - The nomination papers of the Shemale Association's president have been rejected by the returning officer on the last day of scrutiny. Naina Lal, the president of Shemale Association Sargodha, had filed nomination papers to contest elections from the National Assembly constituency NA-90 Sargodha city. The returning officer rejected his nomination papers because the candidate did not deposit election fee. Naina lal expressed grief over the failure of the community in collection of the election fee.

PTI candidate defects to N

SHARAQPUR SHARIF- Former lawmaker and district council chairman Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri defected to the PML-N from PTI here. According to PML-N sources, Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri will contest 2018 election from PP-139 as a PML-N candidate. He was campaigning for the PTI but failed to get ticket for NA-120. So, he joined the PML-N.

Rana Tanweer Hussain, former federal minister, helped him get ticket from the PML-N for PP-139. Now he is all set to contest election as a PML-N candidate. He said that NA-120 and PP-139 were the PML-N's strongholds and the party would win elections from these constituencies.

Two withdraw in favour of Q

LALAMUSA - Two PML-Q candidates for PP-29 Gujrat Raja Adnan and Syed Mohsin Ali Shah have withdrawn their candidature in favour of former MPA Ch Abdullah Yousaf, the nominee of PML-Q. They announced their decision in the presence of Ch Wajahat Hussain, the central leader of PML-Q, whose son Hussain Elahi is also contesting from NA-68, under which the PP-29 falls, in a political gathering held in the constituency. On the occasion, the withdrawing candidates pledged that they would spare no stone unturned for the success of nominated PML-Q candidates.