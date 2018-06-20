Share:

London - Former Pakistan bowler Waqar Younis believes that his countrymen have a ‘fair chance’ of winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2019 to be held in England.

Pakistan stunned the cricket world a year ago when they thumped arch-rivals India in the Champions Trophy decider at The Oval having knocked over tournament favourites England in the semifinal. That brilliant display in the Champions Trophy has the legendary Waqar backing Pakistan to perform well in the World Cup, which starts in June next year.

"Looking back at the Champions Trophy, the team is building the confidence, the faith is coming," Waqar told the ICC in England. “I’ll give a fair chance to Pakistan winning this World Cup. Pressure is going to be there. Expectation from the entire country. There’s so many Pakistanis living in this county so they’re going to travel around, there’s going to be a lot of support for Pakistan. There will be pressure because supporters bring it but they will enjoy it hopefully and do well," he added.

Pakistan have not won the World Cup since their triumph in 1992 on Australian and New Zealand soil. Led by inspirational captain Imran Khan, Pakistan shook off a poor start (one win from their first five games) to go on and win their next five matches and take out the title. Pakistan’s win at the MCG came at the expense of England, next year’s hosts who have not won a World Cup nor featured in a final since the defeat in Melbourne 26 years ago. While England boast the world No 1 ranking in ODI cricket, Waqar says the successful campaigns of the hosts of the last two World Cups – India in 2011, Australia in 2015 – has put more expectation on Eoin Morgan’s men.

"There’s always pressure for the hosting side," Waqar said. "Last couple of World Cups, the host team has won it, so that creates even more pressure. England know their game very well when they’re playing on their home ground. But the other teams are going to come very prepared, so next world cup will be a well-fought tournament,” he added.