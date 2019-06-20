Share:

LAHORE - Wife of the ‘heaviest’ man has pinned all her hopes on surgery of Noorul Hassan scheduled to be undergone at Shalamar Hospital tomorrow (Friday).

Maluka Bibi termed the Army’s help and complimentary surgery by Dr Maazul Hassan a ‘miracle’.

“For a decade, my husband has been suffering from the obesity. My husband’s disease added to our miseries. I am a maid and we live in a 2-marla house in Saddiqabad,” the wife of 320-kg man said.

Noor was admitted to Shalamar Hospital that had prepared a special bed for him.

A good number of attendants of other patients took to Maluka to convey their good wishes to her husband.

According to his surgeon, as Noor is 54-year-old, risk factor is involved in this surgery.

He said: “Young people underwent such a surgery in the past, the case of Noor is different. Noor has been suffering from extreme obesity and for last six months, we remained in contact with him. Several tests have been conducted on Wednesday to examine the further course of action. If everything goes well, we will go for surgery on Friday. We are in no hurry at all.

“I extended my help to Noor as he needs our attention and care. He deserves a better future.”

“In last six months with our observations Noor has lost 30 kg weight and now he is ready for operation. After surgery his weight will gradually be reduced to 100kg,” he added.

“I have done several such surgeries including the world’s heaviest person (612kg) in Saudi Arabia and by the grace of Allah Almighty we will go for Noor’s surgery as per plan,” Dr Maaz said.

Noor said no one in his family suffered from such a disease. “I was a driver and the habit of extensive rest resulted in this stage of obesity,” the father of five daughters and two sons said.

“I am thankful to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for sending an air ambulance to shift me from Saddiqabad to Lahore,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Rescue 1122 broke the door and small portion of wall of his house in Mohalla Islamapura of Jinnah Town in Saddiqabad and took him to air ambulance.