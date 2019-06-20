Share:

LAHORE : A distinguished thinker, philosopher and communications expert Dr AR Khalid has claimed that his one-point formulae, if carried out can redeem the Pakistani society from all types of deterioration and decay. He made these claims in his book titled “Mein Aur Meray Amma G” published by Qalam Foundation. According to author’s formulae, it will require no imposition of any new tax in the budget, no acquiring of any new loan nor loading the economy with further burden. Rather his prescribed formulae would entail a series of blessings causing the whole society an altogether change collectively.