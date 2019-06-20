Share:

ISLAMABAD - Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Minister for Sports Fida Muhammad Khan announced that 2nd Tour de Khunjrab International Cycle Race will be held from June 27 to 30 and will be held in four stages. Addressing the press conference, Fida said besides 11 teams from Pakistan, two international teams and diplomats of different countries will also be seen in action in open category. “Total prize money of Rs 1 million will be distributed among the top position holders. The basic aim of holding this event is to boost tourism and provide youth with an opportunity to turn their focus towards healthy sporting activities.” He said the race will not only help flourish tourism in KP, but also in entire country. “Besides Sri Lankan and Afghanistan teams, various diplomats will also take part in the event, which will be jointly co-hosted by GB government in collaboration with Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and Serena Hotels.

“We will try to include the third edition in the international calendar, which will enhance the international participation. In the first phase, 68km distance will be covered from Gilgit to Gammat, second phase will be of individual time trial, which will cover 35km, from Gamamt to Doker, while third stage will cover 92km from Aliabad to Susat Border, while fourth and last stage will cover total distance of 84km from Susat to Khunjrab,” he added.