Share:

HYDERABAD : A train struck a car on a railway crossing in Hyderabad on Wednesday, killing three persons on the spot. According to Tando Jam police, the incident occurred near village Mureed Sipio’s railway crossing. The incident occurred when the car was trying to cross the tracks and all of a sudden hit by Rehman Baba Express. The slain persons had been identified as Sachal Khaskheli, Aslam Chandio and Ameer Bux, resident of Benazirabad district who were travelling in the car. The deceased also include two policemen, railway sources said. The dead bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital from where they would be handed over to the families.

The track was cleared after an hour after which the train, Peshawar to Karachi bound Rehman Baba Express, resumed the journey.