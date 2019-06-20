Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party will stage a protest demonstration in front of the NAB office here on June 24 against the alleged partial attitude of the NAB towards opposition parties and for not taking action against billion rupees corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The ANP was demanding that the NAB should be free from all kinds of pressure to conduct free and fair accountability, the ANP Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak said in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He said that opposition members are being arrested but there is no action so far against treasury members, despite a fact that inquiries against some of them have already been completed particularly in KP. The NAB KP was ignoring mega corruption cases in the province for the last six years, adding his party would provide a detailed list of corruption cases to the NAB authorities during the protest demonstration on June 24, he informed.