ISLAMABAD-A ‘haphazard and selective anti-encroachment operation’ in the capital city has failed to achieve its desired goals, as there is no mechanism to monitor the encroachment activities to avoid their recurrence.

The anti-encroachment drive is underway across the city since the formation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government but the desired goals could not be achieved. The said anti-encroachment operation is being jointly conducted by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration but could not yield the desired results owing to absence of proper monitoring mechanism.

The operation is being criticised by the concerned circles what they termed it ‘selective and targeted’ in nature. They claimed that the city mangers conducted the operation in one area but ignored even the encroachments in the adjacent area.

As for instance, they claimed the city mangers razed down the encroachments committed by a café ‘Coffee Bean and Tea’ at F-6 but ignored several other properties having similar violations in the same sector.

They alleged that one other café ‘Chikachino’ was not removed because it is owned by a senior leader of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the city mangers conducted anti-encroachment operations at G-8 and G-9 Marakiz against car showrooms and dismantled their ramps but the showrooms are still working at the same places and they have reconstructed the ramps and parking stand on the public land.

On the other side, almost all of the class-III shopping centres are being used for non-conforming purposes but the civic body never bothered to remove the nuisance from the residential areas as Islamabad’s Kohsar Market is the best example of it.

The city managers have launched several operations in last couple of months on major roads such as Khyaban-e-Iqbal (old Margalla Road), Nazimuddin Road and IJP Road, Grand Trunk (GT) Road at Rawat and Tarnol while the encroachments were also removed from the marakiz.

When contacted, Director Public Relations CDA Syed Safdar Shah stated: “We have deputed vigilance teams of enforcement directorate to avoid recurrence however it is difficult to free the capital from encroachments in one go.” “There is no discrimination and the operations are being carried out across the board”, he maintained, adding: “The operation will remain continue till end of encroachments.”

There is a multi-faced operation underway in the capital which involves environment, enforcement, building control section, directorate of municipal administration and ICT administration but unfortunately they all are even not on a same page and doing the operations in their own directions.