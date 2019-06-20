Share:

Argentina drew 1-1 against Paraguay on Wednesday and faced an early elimination from the Copa America soccer tournament.

Striker Derlis Gonzalez opened the scoring for Paraguay in the 37th minute and superstar Lionel Messi leveled it from the penalty spot in the 57th.

The draw left Argentina with one point from two games and on the bottom of the standings with one game remaining in Group B. Argentina will fight against Asian champion Qatar for qualification in the last round.

Colombia now lead Group B on six points and already reached the knockout stage after a 1-0 win over Qatar earlier Wednesday. Paraguay are second with two points, and Argentina and Qatar each have one.