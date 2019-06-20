Share:

KASUR-It is our collective responsibility to look after the children of the policemen and endeavour for their education.

These views were expressed by District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani during a meeting with the principals of private and semi-government schools here the other day.

The DPO said that policemen worked day and night for the protection of people, adding that their children should be given special attention when it came to their education. He urged the schools principals to provide special education packages to the children of the policemen so that they could also get education and contribute to society.

All the schools’ principals assured the DPO of special education packages for the children of the policemen. The DPO expressed gratitude to them for their assurance, saying that the policemen would go all-out for protecting lives and properties of the people.

DSP (headquarters) Ashfaq Hussain Kazmi and other police officers were also present on the occasion.