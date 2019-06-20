Share:

LAHORE - Lawmakers from Sahiwal and Sargodha called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Wednesday.

The CM held a lengthy discussion about public welfare and solution to public problems while the assembly members presented various proposals.

Buzdar shared the PTI plans with the visiting lawmakers, sayig that universities will be set up in Bhakkar and Mianwali.

He continued: “Funds have been allocated for both the universities in the new budget. I want every city of the province developed. More funds have been allocated for the development of backward areas.”

He announced that mother and child hospital will be established in Mianwali while the development of Sargodha and Bhakkar has been included in the city development programme of the World Bank. The shortage of doctors will be overcome in the THQ and DHQ hospitals of remote districts, he supply of potable water be would ensured while sewer and cleanliness systems would be improved in all cities of Province.

The CM announced start a new programme for improving the quality of civic facilities and added that around 22 billion rupees are allocated for it.

He also sought a report about the damages caused to lands due to the erosion of river in Bhakkar and directed the irrigation department to take necessary remedial measures in this regard.

He said new buses will be provided to Mianwali while the scope of Rescue 1122 would be extended.

The CM assured that necessary equipment and staff will be provided on a priority basis.

He directed to take emergent steps for saving the people of adjoining localities of Langarwala Pull from possible flood and further directed to take indiscriminate action against the people involved in water theft. Action should be initiated against the people involved in water theft by making district level committees and reports be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office, he added.

He sought a report about the pending cases relating to grain and vegetable markets and added that the agriculture department should submit a complete report within three days.

He said that 270 kilometer long rural roads will be constructed in Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions under Naya Pakistan Manzalain Asaan program and three billion rupees have been allocated for both the divisions.

Many more steps will be taken for the improvement of healthcare and educational facilities in Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions, he said. The Chief Minister sought a report about huge official residences in the districts and said that comprehensive proposals be submitted to him about the construction of small residences and their best utilization.

The mandate given by the people will be fulfilled, he added. He said that Pakistan was deviated from its original destination due to the wrong policies of the past rulers and added that those who moved the country away from its original destination are national criminals.

Enmity was meted out with the country by wasting national resources on exhibitory projects. Personal pockets were filled during the past tenures while the people were vying for the basic necessities of life. The past rulers totally ignored the basic problems of the people.

The CM said Pakistan is moving towards achieving the goals under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“New Pakistan belongs to the common man and we treat national resources as a sacred trust of the people. He said that consultations and meetings with the assembly members will be continued and implementation on their proposals will be ensured as well. The assembly members apprised the Chief Minister about the problems, proposals, and recommendations of their constituencies one by one and congratulated him for presenting the best budget adding that PTI government has presented a public-friendly budget in the difficult circumstances. Provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Khan, Malik Nauman Langrial, Syed Sumsam Bukhari, chief whip Punjab assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, chief secretary, ACS, IG Police, SMBR, provincial secretaries, MPAs and commissioners, DCs, RPOs and DPOs of Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions were also present in the meeting.