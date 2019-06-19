Share:

Rawalpindi-A policeman has allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old college student sexually and recorded the objectionable scenes in mobile phone to blackmail him at Dhoke Sajawal within limits of Police Station Gujar Khan, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday.

According to sources, a man namely Pervaiz Akhter, resident of Barwala Village, lodged a complaint with Police Station Gujar Khan stating a cop Raja Sikandar called on mobile phone to his college going son RAK and asked him to come his home located at Dhoke Sajawal. He alleged as his son reached his house, the cop took him into his bedroom and stripped him naked. He told that police the cop sodomized his son and recorded the objectionable scenes in the mobile phone. “The cop Raja Sikandar threatened my son of dire consequences and asked him to visit his house whenever he calls him or else he would leak the nude video on social media,” he said adding the accused also snatched a cell phone and cash from his son. Pervaiz Akhter requested police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. Police apprehended the accused after filing a case against him, sources said. A police team also produced the accused before a court of law and obtained his physical remand for further investigation.

An investigator, who is associated with the case, told The Nation Raja Sikandar had created a fake account on Facebook with name of a girl and trapped RAK. He added that Raja also used to ask teenager to send him his nude pictures on Facebook. “The cop summoned the boy in his home as impersonating himself a girl and sodomised him,” he said. Police are investigating the matter through different angles, he said.

On the other hand, New Town police arrested an active member of notorious auto theft gang and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession.

A case has been registered against the car lifter, who was identified as Hafeez Ullah, sources said. According to sources, Hafeez Ullah took away a car from area of PS New Town and started travelling to KP to sale it at the hands of dealers. However, the car engine got dysfunctional at Nowshehra after a tracker defused by the car company. In the meanwhile, a team of police also reached the spot and held the car lifter. The police shifted the accused to PS New Town and interrogated him. A police officer told The Nation Hafeez Ullah confessed his crime and also revealed the name of two of his accomplices involved in car lifting from the city. He said police would soon arrest the car lifters.