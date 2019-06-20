Share:

Dr Zafar Mirza visits Getz

LAHORE (PR): Dr Zafar Ullah Mirza, State Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC), has visited Getz, the only pharmaceutical company in Pakistan, whose manufacturing facility has recently been prequalified and accredited by the World Health Organization (WHO) Geneva. The company is also the largest exporter of medicines from Pakistan and has been awarded the Prime Minister’s highest export trophy in the Pharmaceuticals category for 14 consecutive years. During the nearly three hours visit, the minister toured and reviewed Getz Pharma’s Manufacturing/Production Facility, Quality Control laboratories, Stability Area, and Technical/ Utility Areas. He reviewed the company’s Quality Management Systems critically. Dr Zafar Mirza has a rich experience with working at WHO for over fifteen years.

The minister appreciated the high standards of production and quality assurance of the company and congratulated the management for obtaining both the WHO prequalification as well as the Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme - PIC/S accreditation and putting Pakistan on the map of the select few countries whose facilities and products are prequalified by WHO.

After the visit, the state minister discussed with the management how to improve the availability of the essential medicines in Pakistan in general and the local production for the treatment of HIV. The CEO of Getz Pharma, Khalid Mahmood assured the minister that Getz Pharma would help address the problems of shortages of essential medicines, especially the medicines for the treatment of HIV.

Lucky draw held

KARACHI (PR): A lucky draw ceremony was conducted by senior management of NBP including SEVP/Group Chiefs Tariq Jamal, Jamal Baqir and CIO Shahid Saeed, Group Head Payment Services & Digital Banking, Muhammad Farooq along with Chairman Decagon Pakistan (Private) Limited Aziz Kassamali and representatives from UnionPay International. Muhammad Farooq stated that NBP in collaboration with Decagon Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited (Golootlo) had exhibited ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy 2019 at NBP head office, becoming the first bank in the world to achieve this recognition. On the occasion, the bank launched a lucky draw campaign for cardholders for encouraging them to use plastic money at merchants, hence fostering the use of digital payments.

KELLOGG Company enters strategic partnership with Total Parco

LAHORE (PR): Kellogg Company has announced a new, long-term partnership with leading oil marketing company Total PARCO Pakistan Limited, wherein Pringles & Kellogg’s Cereals will enjoy strong availability & visibility through its distributor partner United Brands Ltd at the wide range of Total PARCO fuel stations BonjourShops in the growing market of Pakistan. This step is part of the company’s growth plans and it will further strengthen Kellogg’s presence in the country and allow it to continue to offer the different tantalizing Pringles flavours and the various nutritious brands and products of Kellogg’s Cereals that have delighted consumers for decades across the globe. The range of products will compliment best with TOTAL PARCO 24/7 new image Bonjour Shops network which provide welcoming ambiance & superior experience to the valued customers.

NFL hosts ceremony

KARACHI (PR): With numerous recent programs to empower women, National Foods Limited is contributing diligently towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of Gender Equality. National Foods Limited, one of the leading food companies headquartered in Karachi, hosted the graduation ceremony of Elevate participants at corporate office. Elevate is CIRCLE’s flagship campaign which is Pakistan’s first women leadership program. National Foods Limited acts as a leader for the cause of women empowerment in Pakistan’s corporate landscape and constantly comes up with ideas and initiatives to support the cause. National Foods Limited has achieved several milestones with such women empowerment initiatives which serve the UN’s 5th Sustainable Development Goal of Gender Equality.

A diverse panel of industry leaders for the event was assembled, with the aim to get a holistic understanding of the barriers that women face and how leading companies are preventing the unconscious creation of glass ceilings in our corporate environment. Among other industry leaders the CEO of National Foods Limited –Abrar Hasan, who is an Elevate Champion, also shared his views on the subject of women empowerment and leadership.

Another highlight of the event was a very motivating and inspirational speech from Ms. Rafia Qaseem Baig who is Pakistan’s and Asia’s first female bomb disposal officer.