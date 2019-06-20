Share:

MARDAN - The district administration has continued crackdown against the polythene shopping bags and confiscated a consignment of polythene shopping bags and also motivated shopkeepers and customers not to use polythene bags. Talking to media here on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Takhatbhai Sobia Zia said that on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir a crackdown is in progress against the polythene shopping bags. She added that a team headed by her and Assistant Director Environmental Protection Agency, Habibullah Khan inspected various retailer shops of polythene shopping bags in differentbazaars of tehsil Takhatbai.