SIALKOT-Three unknown armed dacoits, posing as CID officials, looted Rs500,000 at gunpoint during a house robbery in Mohallah Sharif, Daska city here on Wednesday.

According to the FIR lodged at Daska City police station by trader Abdur Rauf Butt, three unknown armed persons came to his house, posing as CID officials, and asked the family members to cooperate with them. They told the family that they had intelligence regarding the presence of a suspected terrorist in their house. The FIR added that the trader’s family allowed the accused, carrying some office files in their hands, to enter their house.

After entering the house, the accused held the entire family hostage at gunpoint and started looting the valuables. The FIR added that accused looted Rs0.5 million cash; they locked the family members in separate rooms and fled, saying “Thank you for your cooperation.”

Trader Abdur Rauf Butt demanded early arrest of the accused. Local police officials said that police were investigating the incident.