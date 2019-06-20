Share:

LONDON - Shikhar Dhawan’s World Cup has come to end midway through India’s campaign. The opening batsman suffered a hairline fracture to his left thumb during his century against Australia on June 9 and hasn’t recovered well enough to play the tournament. Rishabh Pant, who was rushed in as a cover by the BCCI on June 11, two days after Dhawan suffered the blow, and trained with the Indian squad in Manchester ahead of the Pakistan match, will be Dhawan’s replacement. Dhawan was present in Southampton today during the Indian training session, with his left hand wrapped in bandage. According to the BCCI, Dhawan’s hand is expected to be in cast beyond the World Cup, which ends on July 14. Speaking at a media briefing, India team manager Sunil Subramaniam read from a note: “Shikhar has a fracture at the base of his first metacarpal on his left hand. Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until July, mid-July, which rules him out of the ICC World Cup 2019. We’ve requested for a replacement, we’ve written to ICC and requested for Rishabh Pant as replacement.”

It was an unfortunate blow for Dhawan, and the team, considering it was only their second group match after winning the opening fixture against South Africa. The injury took place while Dhawan was hit in his gloves by a short Pat Cummins delivery. Dhawan carried on batting and scored a century, which earned him the Man of the Match award as India won by 36 runs. However, he did not field during the Australia innings.