LONDON-A US lawmaker has said Facebook should delay the launch of its Libra crypto-currency - hours after the social network formally announced the project.

Libra, set to be launched next year, will let people make payments via Facebook’s apps and WhatsApp.

But the company should wait until the US Congress has examined the project, according to the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee.

Facebook said it looked forward to responding to policymakers’ questions.

“Given the company’s troubled past, I am requesting that Facebook agree to a moratorium on any movement forward on developing a crypto-currency until Congress and regulators have the opportunity to examine these issues and take action,” said Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters.

She cited the firm’s history of controversies involving user-data among her concerns, and called on Facebook’s executives to testify before her committee.

Using the Calibra payments system will be as easy as texting, Facebook says

“We look forward to responding to policymakers’ questions as this process moves forward,” a Facebook spokesman said.

Facebook plans to allow its users to buy Libra and store it online in a digital wallet called Calibra. It would then be transferable between users and could eventually be used to pay bills or buy things.

US Senator Sherrod Brown, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, said he thought Facebook had become “too big and too powerful”.

“We cannot allow Facebook to run a risky new crypto-currency out of a Swiss bank account without oversight,” he said in a statement.

UK regulators are not yet waving a red flag in front of the Facebook crypto-currency train - but they are making it clear that if it does gather speed they will want to step in. Or as Bank of England governor Mark Carney said yesterday about the crypto-market in general: