MIRPURKHAS - A farmer committed suicide by taking pesticide at village Adam Mori, near Naokot town here on Wednesday.

According to details, Jagshi Kolhi (35), son of Lemo Kolhi, gulped down the pesticide over a domestic matter. Resultantly, upon deteriorated condition he was rushed to nearby hospital where doctor pronounced him dead. His body was brought to Naokot Hospital for post-mortem.