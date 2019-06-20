Share:

LAHORE : Investigation police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four suspects who were involved in four different murder cases. One of the arrested killers allegedly shot dead a 12-year-old boy after he had resisted the rape attempt in Lahore’s Shahdara police precincts. SP (Investigation) Mansoor Qamar while addressing a news conference at his office on Wednesday said that the police investigators traced and arrested the suspects by using modern investigation tools. He said the Badami Bagh police arrested Muhammad Shahbaz who shot dead a woman and her daughter after they rejected his marriage proposal. Similarly, Javed and Shafique were arrested by police in connection with the murder of Hafiz Asad Ullah who was gunned down in Shadbagh. Another murder suspect Yasin was arrested for killing a 12-year-old boy Shahzaib in Shahdara. Yasin took the boy to the field and shot him dead as he resisted the rape attempt. The arrested suspects were also produced before media.