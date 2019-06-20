Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the government is addressing nutrition-related challenges through fortification of staple foods as per WHO guidelines.

This he said while addressing at UKAID & DFID Food Fortification Programmed Sindh launching ceremony at a local hotel in Karachi on Wednesday. The chief secretary said: “Pakistan has a very high burden of malnutrition, which has not changed over the last four decades. Most of the children with challenges of mental and physical growth are found deficient in essential minerals and vitamins.

Therefore, it is important that the food must be enriched with nutrient and vitamins. The Sindh govt is addressing nutrition-related challenges through fortification of staple foods.

“As per WHO guidelines, wheat flour is being fortified and edible oil and ghee are also added with vitamins A, D and B12 to enhance their nutrition value. Government of Sindh is striving to improve the nutrition of its people through various nutrition interventions and one of those is, of course, food fortification. We are taking effective measures to address malnutrition challenges by ensuring provision of fortified wheat flour and edible oil to those segments of the society that are facing malnutrition”.