Share:

Claiming that all government coalition partners would vote against budget, Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has stated that they would not let this public enemy IMF budget get passed from parliament. Talking to media in federal capital, she said not a single corruption case was proved against Nawaz Sharif, adding that NAB did not act on big digs in Peshawar Metro project. She said even no action was taken on PTI’s 18 fake accounts.

Maryam said we were making Pakistan an economic power in the region but this incompetent government has ruined it. She said only liar prime minister will go home.

She said had there been a purpose of blackmailing the government, we had not chosen the parliament. She said we are a responsible opposition.

Maryam accused that Nawaz is not given the permission to meet anyone on the instructions of PM Imran Khan. She said those who attacked parliament are preparing to lockdown it now.