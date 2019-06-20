Share:

KASUR-The PTI government has initiated a number of measures for welfare of the people, which will lead the country towards development and prosperity soon

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Assef Ahmed Ali expressed the views while talking to media representatives here at his Dera on Wednesday.

He said the present government has taken responsibility to change the system as the policies of previous government were not the people friendly.

He asked the Opposition to stop befooling the people through its lies.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the problems of the people and the PTI government will, Insha Allah, not disappoint them.

He said transparent and across the board accountability process is underway first time in the history of Pakistan and the focus of PTI government is to make our motherland an independent and self sufficient state by boosting the life standard of the poor people and return of looted money.

The positive impact of the steps taken by the government will be soon before every one and the government will leave no stone unturned in providing relief to the people, he expressed.